JAMB sets up CCTV cameras in 624 centres for 2017 UTME – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
JAMB sets up CCTV cameras in 624 centres for 2017 UTME
Daily Post Nigeria
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said that it has set up 624 centres for the over 1.7million candidates that will be writing this Saturday's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide. The Registrar of JAMB …
1, 736, 571 candidates set for 2017 UTME — JAMB Registrar
Imo students top JAMB application list in 2017
JAMB releses number of centres for 2017 UTME, number of blind candidates too
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!