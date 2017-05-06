JAMB tells candidates to crosscheck their data before Saturday midnight
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has told prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to crosscheck their registration forms before Saturday midnight. Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head of Media and Information, said the instruction is to ensure total inclusiveness. JAMB closed registration for candidates by midnight on Friday, May […]
