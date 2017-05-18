Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB to establish mega centres for UTME

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has disclosed plan to collaborate with key stakeholders to establish mega centres for the conduct of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Thursday spoke after an on-the-spot assessment of some Computer Based Test centres. He said that he was not impressed with […]

JAMB to establish mega centres for UTME

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.