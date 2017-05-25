Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB To Investigate Candidates With High Scores

Posted on May 25, 2017

This would come as sad news to some as JAMB has decided to go over CCTV footage of students who scored high marks in the recently concluded exams. In a statement, Jamb head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin expressed his belief that doing such would enable JAMB to detect actual exam malpractice. He …

