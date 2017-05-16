Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB To Move UTME From LAUTECH To Ilorin Over Students’ Protest

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Monday said it will move candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, scheduled to write their examination at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH in Ogbomoso, to Ilorin, due to students’ protest. UTME candidates scheduled to use the LAUTECH campus Computer Based Test (CBT) centre …

The post JAMB To Move UTME From LAUTECH To Ilorin Over Students’ Protest appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.