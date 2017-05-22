JAMB To Reschedule Exam For 2017 UTME Candidates With Technical Issues

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has disclosed that candidates who experienced technical issues while sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would be rescheduled to resit the examination. He said candidates to resit the exams include those that were logged out by the systems and could not answer the questions. …

The post JAMB To Reschedule Exam For 2017 UTME Candidates With Technical Issues appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

