JAMB to reschedule exams for candidates

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said that candidates who experienced technical issues while sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would be rescheduled to resit the examination. He said the candidates to resit the exams include those who were logged out by the systems and could not answer the…

The post JAMB to reschedule exams for candidates appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

