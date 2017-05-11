JAMB urge candidates to check e-mails or visit CBT centres for notifications

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), has advised candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to commence on Saturday, to check their e-mails for notification of their examination centres. JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the advice in an interview on Thursday in Lagos. Benjamin said the advice…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post JAMB urge candidates to check e-mails or visit CBT centres for notifications appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

