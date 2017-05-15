JAMB warns UTME candidates against absenteeism, lateness – Official

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said on Monday that there would be no rescheduling for any candidate that miss the examination, except on grounds beyond the candidate’s control.

The Head, JAMB Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Bwari.

He warned that the Board would not reschedule exam for any candidate who miss the examination or arrive late at the centre.

The spokesman said that due to the strike at LAUTECH in Osogbo and Ogbomosho, candidates who were supposed to write exam there would be moved to University of Ilorin.

He said the rumour making rounds about incidence of bomb blast at CBT centre in Borno was false, saying that exam held in all centres of the state.

According to him, JAMB will not do any late registration; we have closed our registration on May 5, but for candidates who obtained pins and were unable to register, we allowed such people.

“So it has always been our practice, we closed the sales, but those that have obtained pins and for one reason or the other could not register, we give them time to go and do their registration,” he added.

“We have over 400, 000 candidates who are writing the UTME today, but the statistics of the result we will not give that out now, because the examination is still ongoing.

“We have not even done up to 50 per cent yet, so it will be unfair for us to begin to release the candidates’ performance.

“So, it is until we finish the exam, then we will sit down and put everything together and come up with statistics and detail results,” Benjamin said.

