JAMB warns UTME candidates against fake questions

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has alleged that some syndicate groups are selling past question papers of the United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for N200,000. Oloyede warned candidates against falling victims to the fraudsters, who also claimed to have prepared answers to the examination questions. He stated this […]

JAMB warns UTME candidates against fake questions

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

