Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB: Why we’ll not release results of many candidates

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Thursday said it would not release results of candidates identified in footages of Close Circuit Television, CCTV, to have indulged in malpractices during the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. This was disclosed by JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s […]

JAMB: Why we’ll not release results of many candidates

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.