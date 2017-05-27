Pages Navigation Menu

James Aguma suspended as SABC CFO – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 27, 2017


James Aguma suspended as SABC CFO
The ANC's study group on Scopa says it's confident the move will restore good governance and public confidence in the SABC. A screengrab of SABC acting CEO James Aguma and SABC board chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe at a press briefing.
SABC suspends AgumaSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

