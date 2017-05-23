James Bond actor Roger Moore dies at 89

British actor, Sir Roger Moore, who played the super spy character of James Bond, has died at the age of 89.

His family announced that his demise follows a short but brave battle with cancer.

A statement, from his children, reads; “Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people. With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

Sir Roger, who died in Switzerland, will have a private funeral in Monaco in accordance with his wishes, they added.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone,” read the statement from Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.

“Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina (his wife) at this difficult time.”

It added: “We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

Along with his famous Bond role, Moore was also known for 1960s TV series The Persuaders and The Saint.

Sir Roger was also well known for his humanitarian work – he was introduced to UNICEF by the late Audrey Hepburn and was appointed as a goodwill ambassador in 1991.

He played the famous spy in seven Bond films; Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), as well as A View to a Kill (1985).

The post James Bond actor Roger Moore dies at 89 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

