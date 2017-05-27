James Ibori, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Jonathan Attend Burial Of Mrs. Patricia Anenih In Uromi, Edo State

The funeral service of Dame Mrs. Pat Ebehiremen Anenih, wife of Chief Tony Anenih is currently holding at St Anthony’s Catholic Cathedral in Uromi, Edo state.

Present at the service were the former Governor of Delta state, Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and the Delta state Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.

Other dignitaries also in attendance include the Gombe

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

