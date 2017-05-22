Pages Navigation Menu

James Ibori Gets £1 as Damages from UK for Unlawful Detention

A London High Court has awarded £1 as damages to be paid to former Delta State governor and convicted money launderer James Ibori over his claim of unlawful detention by British Home Secretary Amber Rudd, UK Evening Standard reports. Justice Cheema-Grubb ruled that Ibori was unlawfully held for one day, 18 hours and 10 minutes […]

