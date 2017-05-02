Janet Jackson announces a Return to her Tour and confirms Separation from her Husband | Watch
Janet Jackson has finally revealed what she was counting down to last night in a new video released on her official website. Addressing her fans, she confirms that she has separated from her husband, Wissam Al Mana. The singer also states that she would be making a return to her tour which she put off […]
