Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Janet Jackson resumes tour after baby and separation from Qatari husband – Al-Arabiya

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Al-Arabiya

Janet Jackson resumes tour after baby and separation from Qatari husband
Al-Arabiya
US singer Janet Jackson performs during the Dubai World Cup horse racing event on March 26, 2016. (AFP). AFP, New York Tuesday, 2 May 2017. Text size A A A. Pop superstar and new mother Janet Jackson said Monday she will resume a tour after a …
Janet Jackson breaks silence about marriage breakdownNEWS.com.au
Janet Jackson Music star opens up on split from Wissam Al ManaPulse Nigeria
Janet Jackson Announces Return to World Tour While Addressing Separation from Estranged HusbandPEOPLE.com
P.M. News –USA TODAY –StepFeed –RollingStone.com
all 105 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.