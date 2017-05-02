Janet Jackson resumes tour after baby and separation from Qatari husband – Al-Arabiya
|
Al-Arabiya
|
Janet Jackson resumes tour after baby and separation from Qatari husband
Al-Arabiya
US singer Janet Jackson performs during the Dubai World Cup horse racing event on March 26, 2016. (AFP). AFP, New York Tuesday, 2 May 2017. Text size A A A. Pop superstar and new mother Janet Jackson said Monday she will resume a tour after a …
Janet Jackson breaks silence about marriage breakdown
Janet Jackson Music star opens up on split from Wissam Al Mana
Janet Jackson Announces Return to World Tour While Addressing Separation from Estranged Husband
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!