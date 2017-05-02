Japan Legalises Bitcoin; Price Goes through the Roof
Bitcoin price has almost jumped 7 percent in the initial two days of May to reach a record high of $1469.56 on Tuesday. The Bitcoin price which now nears the record high of $1500 is spurred by the spike in demand from Japan, following the legalization of Bitcoin over there. Japan passed a law to … Continue reading Japan Legalises Bitcoin; Price Goes through the Roof
The post Japan Legalises Bitcoin; Price Goes through the Roof appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!