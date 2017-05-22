Japanese Exports Record Fifth Straight Monthly Increase in April – Bloomberg
Japanese Exports Record Fifth Straight Monthly Increase in April
Japanese exports expanded for a fifth consecutive month in April, as firming global demand continued to support the nation's economic recovery. Highlights. Exports rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier (median estimate +8.0 percent), according to data …
