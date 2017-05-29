Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japan’s BITPoint to Add Bitcoin Payments to Retail Outlets – Bloomberg

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Japan's BITPoint to Add Bitcoin Payments to Retail Outlets
Bloomberg
BITPoint Japan Co., the company behind Peach Aviation Ltd.'s move to let travelers use bitcoin to pay for tickets, is planning to give hundreds of thousands of Japanese retail outlets the ability to accept the digital currency. “We're holding
BITPoint Joins Race To Take Bitcoin To Japanese RetailCoinTelegraph
BITPoint Plots Bitcoin Payments in 100000s of Japanese StoresCryptoCoinsNews
Japan's Bitpoint to Add Bitcoin Payments to 100000+ StoresNigeria Today

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.