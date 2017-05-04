Jardim: Buffon Made The Difference For Juventus

Leonardo Jardim believes Juventus veteran shot stopper, Gianluigi Buffon made the difference in their loss to the Serie A giants.

Gonzalo Higuain scored in both the first half and second half to hand Juventus a 2-0 first leg win at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco is Europe’s highest scoring team, but could not penetrate the Juventus defence and Buffon.

“Juventus started well. They were better than us in the first 10 or 15 minutes. But then, the match was more even,” he said.

“We had more possession, we played more in their last 30 metres. But I think that the clinical finishing made the difference.

“Juventus had three chances and scored two goals. With three chances, we didn’t score.

“And Gianluigi Buffon produced some great saves. Our lack of goals is because of him. He produced two or three wonderful saves. Juventus didn’t concede a goal thanks to his efforts.”

He said: “I have talked to the players. It is difficult now, but I told them that we have to believe, even if we have only a five per cent chance to qualify for the final.

“And the best way to keep believing is to win against Nancy in Ligue 1 on Saturday. If we win there, we will have more motivation for the second match against Juventus.”

