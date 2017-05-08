Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jardim: Monaco Must Attack Bravely

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Leonardo Jardim says his men must attack without fearing Juventus going on the counterattack when they play in the second leg.

Higuain scored a brace at the Stade Louis II, to give Juventus control of the fixture, but Jardim is not deterred despite Buffon’s six clean sheets in the UCL.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Monaco are on track to win the Ligue 1, but the manager wants his men to attack bravely in Italy.

“We will have to attack with our minds free of bad thoughts,” Jardim told reporters. “In the first leg we had the same number of shots on goal as Juve, but they were more clinical.

“Obviously they are more mature than we are but we lost because we didn’t make the most of our chances. Tomorrow we want to keep our dream alive: our objective is to reach the final.

“I’m very proud of my players and what they have done so far, regardless of Tuesday’s result.”

The post Jardim: Monaco Must Attack Bravely appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.