Jared Kushner: Trump son-in-law’s link to Russia investigation and White House influence – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
Jared Kushner: Trump son-in-law's link to Russia investigation and White House influence
Fox News
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is reportedly under scrutiny by the FBI as it continues its investigation into potential Russia collusion in the election. (AP). President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, …
Scrutiny of Jared Kushner's Russia contacts brings the probe to Trump's inner circle
FBI Russia investigation is 'now at the door of the Oval office', says former Obama administration staffer
Pressure piles on Trump with son-in-law under FBI scrutiny
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!