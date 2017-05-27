Jared Kushner was right to seek private channels with Russia – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Jared Kushner was right to seek private channels with Russia
The Independent
Just as the Russia fracas in Washington seems to be dying down, Donald Trump's critics have found a new Russia-related stick to beat him with. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is accused of meeting Moscow's man in DC (yes, that would be Ambassador …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!