Javier Pastore Could End His Career At Paris Saint-Germain- Agent

Javier Pastore could end his career at PSG, according to his agent.

Pastore is one of PSG’s longest-serving players, having joined the Ligue 1 club from Palermo back in 2011.

He has frequently been linked with a move away from PSG during his time in the French capital but his agent Marcelo Simonian believes the midfielder, 27, could eventually hang up his boots at the club.

“[Pastore] loves France, Paris and PSG. And I can say that it is possible that he finishes his career there,” he is quoted as saying on TMW.

The post Javier Pastore Could End His Career At Paris Saint-Germain- Agent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

