Javier Pastore Could End His Career At Paris Saint-Germain- Agent
Javier Pastore could end his career at PSG, according to his agent.
Pastore is one of PSG’s longest-serving players, having joined the Ligue 1 club from Palermo back in 2011.
He has frequently been linked with a move away from PSG during his time in the French capital but his agent Marcelo Simonian believes the midfielder, 27, could eventually hang up his boots at the club.
“[Pastore] loves France, Paris and PSG. And I can say that it is possible that he finishes his career there,” he is quoted as saying on TMW.
The post Javier Pastore Could End His Career At Paris Saint-Germain- Agent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!