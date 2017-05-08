Jay Naidoo bemoans Cosatu’s fate – eNCA
|
eNCA
|
Jay Naidoo bemoans Cosatu's fate
eNCA
Former unionist Jay Naidoo says the ANC-Cosatu alliance is dead. Photo: Gallo / Cornel van Heerden. DURBAN – The ANC-Cosatu alliance is dead but it's already discredited the work of unions in South Africa. Harsh words from former trade unionist and …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!