Jay Z returning to festival circuit with tease of new music

New York, United States | AFP | Rap mogul Jay Z was confirmed Monday to play several upcoming festivals, adding to hints of a return to music after years focusing on his business empire.

The husband of pop superstar Beyonce — who canceled at last month’s Coachella festival in California as she is expecting twins — has not released an album since 2013’s chart-topping “Magna Carta Holy Grail.”

Hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz fueled speculation of new music over the weekend when he posted on Instagram a picture of himself with Jay Z and wrote: “Album Modezone.”

On Monday, The Meadows — one of the growing number of festivals in New York — announced the lineup for its second edition, to take place on September 15-17, with Jay Z as a headliner.

The announcement came shortly after news that Jay Z will headline the Austin City Limits festival in Texas in October as well as the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, which Jay Z founded.

The rapper, a strong supporter of former president Barack Obama, said some proceeds from the September 2-3 festival in Philadelphia would go to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has been on the frontlines of legal challenges to President Donald Trump.

Jay Z — whose net worth together with Beyonce is estimated at $1 billion — had concentrated in recent years on his business projects, most notably the upstart Tidal music streaming service.

He has returned to music intermittently since his last album, including contributing a verse last year to a remix of Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s hit “All the Way Up.”

