Jean-Michel Basquiat breaks US art record with £85m sale – The Guardian

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment


Jean-Michel Basquiat breaks US art record with £85m sale
Detail from “Untitled”, a 1982 painting by deceased artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, bought by Japanese collector, Yusaku Maezawa. Photograph: SOTHERBY'S / HANDOUT/EPA. Art and design. Jean-Michel Basquiat breaks US art record with £85m sale.
Record $110.5m Basquiat sale caps fine art market reboundFinancial Times
At $110.5 million, Basquiat painting becomes priceist work ever sold by a U.S. artistMinnesota Public Radio News
The Real Reason Japanese Collector Yusaku Maezawa Is Crushing the Auction SceneObserver
CNBC –National Post –Mirror.co.uk –KSAT San Antonio
all 114 news articles »

