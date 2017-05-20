Jennifer Obayunwana, has strong personality

Despite being born with a silver spoon, many controversies have

trailed the beautiful lady lately, particularly because of her single

status.

Her single status has got her family members, fans and friends

worried, though she has been allegedly romantically linked to hip-hop

sensation, D’banj. Though many had thought their romance was leading

to the altar, the duo had to go their separate ways.

It will be recalled that she was swept off her feet in 2014 when Peter

Salah proposed to her at Eko Signature. The proposal had generated a

lot of buzz then. The love birds later took it a step further when

they travelled to Paris to spend quality time together. Consequently,

many had anticipated the duo to delight them with their wedding date.

However, Jennifer has since been off the social radar, as she is

beginning to get worried about her single status. She now keeps a low

profile and rarely attends high- octane parties.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

