Jermain Defoe Would Score More Goals At Bournemouth -Adam Smith

Adam Smith is hoping for a reunion with his former Tottenham team-mate Jermain Defoe at Bournemouth.

Defoe looks set to leave Sunderland after their relegation, and Smith told the Daily Echo: “I did have a word with him after the game, actually, but I can’t go into too much detail

“Hopefully, he will come here next season. He is constantly on your shoulder and really annoying to play against.

“I think he would thrive in our team and, with all our creative players, he would get loads of chances.”

“He has scored 14 goals this season for the team that is bottom of the Premier League so that shows what a great finisher and striker he is,” said Smith.

“For sure, he could score more than 14 goals in our team next season.”

