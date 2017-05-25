Jerome Boateng insists his ‘plan is to stay’ at Bayern – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Jerome Boateng insists his 'plan is to stay' at Bayern
Daily Mail
Jerome Boateng has ruled out leaving Bayern Munich any time soon despite a difficult season with the Bundesliga giants. The 28-year-old made just 13 appearances in the German top flight this term, due partly to a number of injury problems. Reports in …
Boateng Rules Out Bayern Exit
Boateng motivated to fight Bayern spot
Boateng: Chelsea's Eden Hazard one of three 'toughest' players behind Messi and Ronaldo
