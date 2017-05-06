Jerry Gana, Usani, David Mark expected in Delta as Udu showcases oil and gas fields

Udu Local Government Area of Delta State is blessed with natural and human resources enough to make it investors’ destination.

According to a statement by the Executive Chairman of the LGA, Hon. Chief Solomon Kpomah, and the Publisher/ Editor-in-Chief of Hidden Treasures 4 Real, Excellence Emuobo Miller, the public presentation of the resources available in the LGA and award ceremony hold on May 26 under the chairmanship of Professor Jerry Gana, a former Information Minister. Special Guest of Honour is the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

The organizers stated that Udu has vast economic potentials including oil and gas fields alongside enormous untapped reserves that made it the hub of the Utorogun Gas Plant, one of the largest in these climes.

Udu is also home to Delta Steel Company(DSC) now known as Premium Steel & Mines Ltd.

Also expected at the event are Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator David Mark and the Orodje of Okpe, Orhue I.

