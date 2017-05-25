Jessica Chastain Stepped Out in Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists” T-Shirt – W Magazine
|
W Magazine
|
Jessica Chastain Stepped Out in Dior's “We Should All Be Feminists” T-Shirt
W Magazine
As one of the jurors at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Jessica Chastain has been one of the most regular presences on the red carpet. Throughout the festival, she's worn a variety of glamorous gowns by designers like Givenchy and Alexander McQueen …
