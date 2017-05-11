Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jesu! This Deadliest Black Mamba Was Caught Hiding In A Wardrobe In South Africa (Photos) – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Jesu! This Deadliest Black Mamba Was Caught Hiding In A Wardrobe In South Africa (Photos)
Nigeria Today
A South African snake catcher has described coming within inches of of being bitten by one of world's deadliest serpents that had taken refuge inside a clothing cupboard in a house near Durban. Nick Evans received a telephone call from an elderly woman …
A black mamba causes a scare as it pays a woman an unexpected visit in her bedroomThe Standard (press release)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.