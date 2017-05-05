Sam Allardyce keen on signing Jermain Defoe for Crystal Palace – SkySports
SkySports
Sam Allardyce keen on signing Jermain Defoe for Crystal Palace
SkySports
Sam Allardyce has confirmed his interest in signing Jermain Defoe but insists he is not working on potential transfer targets until Crystal Palace's Premier League status is secure. Sky Bet. Loading Market … Football Betting · £10 Completely Free.
