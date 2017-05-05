Pages Navigation Menu

Sam Allardyce keen on signing Jermain Defoe for Crystal Palace – SkySports

Sam Allardyce keen on signing Jermain Defoe for Crystal Palace
Sam Allardyce has confirmed his interest in signing Jermain Defoe but insists he is not working on potential transfer targets until Crystal Palace's Premier League status is secure. Sky Bet. Loading Market … Football Betting · £10 Completely Free.
