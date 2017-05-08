Jetseta, the Uber for the Skies







Meet Jetseta, a virtual airline company creating access to private air travel and helicopter shuttle services. Jetseta went from an idea in July, 2015 to an app downloadable on both the Apple and Google Playstore, approaching the 1000 downloads mark.

This company seamlessly connects travellers to private aviation providers at attractive fares worldwide, on the go. With flight delays and the hassle of scaling through airport security, flying charter provides more benefits in addition to comfort and class. Picture yourself touching down in a short amount of time at a favourite golf resort, vacation tour or destination wedding.

From time to time, there are notifications across Jetseta’s social media platforms about an empty leg, or available single seats on some flights. From groups to Medevac, Jetseta offers all of these services and more while placing an emphasis on safety and security, confidentiality and the overall experience.

This innovative travel solutions provider chose to launch as an app after considering prevailing statistics within the test market, Nigeria. 70% of internet access is via mobile devices. Jetseta’s ‘on the go approach’ also gives a more personalised experience for booking flights.

It is true that private air charter services are synonymous with the rich and famous. However, the team at Jetseta have been able to create an inclusive customer base with various packages tailored to specific needs. C-Level Executives, High-Net-Worth Individuals, Business Owners, and Wedding Guests can take advantage of a full charter. While, delayed and stranded passengers, teams, and families would appreciate the convenience offered on empty leg trips. Of course, everyone can benefit from the single seat flights to Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.

Most users of this app frequent the Lagos-Abuja-Lagos routes. Among the milestones this young company has been able to achieve is employing increased helicopter services during the Abuja airport closure. Breaking into the aviation space has come along with its benefits. Jetseta received a speaking invitation at the Aviation Africa conference in Kigali and a feature in the Aviation Africa Aerospace magazine.

With over 12 different private jets and helicopter services in its fleet, safety and security is priority for Jetseta. An updated database of all aircraft is maintained on the app. In addition to this, air worthiness checks by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are carried out often. There is a safety management system in place and Air Operators Certificate check. Also, all the fleet on the app are insured.

At a time when delays, safety concerns, and inconsistent experiences plague commercial flight operators in Nigeria, Jetseta is providing an alternative means to travel by air and with class.

