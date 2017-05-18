Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JHB mayor, cops raid ‘hijacked’ buildings in search of kidnapped teen – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

JHB mayor, cops raid 'hijacked' buildings in search of kidnapped teen
Eyewitness News
It's understood the 13-year-old has been missing for three weeks and her father believes she's being held by druglords in Central Johannesburg. Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba with the mother of the 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped and believed …
Court stops illegal church in YeovilleNews24

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.