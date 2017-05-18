JHB mayor, cops raid ‘hijacked’ buildings in search of kidnapped teen – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
JHB mayor, cops raid 'hijacked' buildings in search of kidnapped teen
Eyewitness News
It's understood the 13-year-old has been missing for three weeks and her father believes she's being held by druglords in Central Johannesburg. Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba with the mother of the 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped and believed …
