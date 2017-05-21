Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jilted Lover Boils Husband with Hot Water To Death for Marrying Another Wife (Graphic Photos)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A man from Kaduna was burnt by his jealousy wife for marrying another wife.

According to reports, the woman poured hot water on him one week after marrying another wife, leaving him with serious burns in the process.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The man who was rushed to the hospital immediately after the tragedy. After a few days in the hospital, the man has finally been confirmed dead.

He reportedly died on Saturday, 20

See more photos of his burns before he died:

The post Jilted Lover Boils Husband with Hot Water To Death for Marrying Another Wife (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.