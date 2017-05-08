Jim Iyke expands into real estate business

Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke who delved into manufacturing business called Burgeon Global a few years back, is now plotting to expand into real estate business and services. Jim Iyke took to his Intagram page, weekend, to announce his latest effort. “Men at work. Lustrous Dynamic Global Services; future horizons. Unveiling soon,”he wrote. In another …

The post Jim Iyke expands into real estate business appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

