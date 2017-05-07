Jim Iyke expands into real estate business – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Jim Iyke expands into real estate business
Gistmaster (blog)
Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke who delved into manufacturing business called Burgeon Global a few years back, is now plotting to expand into real estate business and services. Nollywood star, Jim Iyke. Jim Iyke took to his Intagram page, weekend, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!