Jim Iyke Serves Kolanut At Nnamdi Kanu’s House

The former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim today visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his family at their residence in Abia state.Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke was also present to serve kolanut and refreshments to the August visitor, who will be delivering a lecture tomorrow May 23rd …

The post Jim Iyke Serves Kolanut At Nnamdi Kanu’s House appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

