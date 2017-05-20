Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jimmy Gait weeps on live TV as he calls Kenyans ungrateful – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

Jimmy Gait weeps on live TV as he calls Kenyans ungrateful
SDE Entertainment News
The popular gospel artist, Jimmy Gait, was on Thursday hosted on The Trend where he spoke about his latest single, 'Love' among other things including the local entertainment scene. During the interview, the award-winning musician was asked about his …
Jimmy Gait trolled for crying on live TV – VIDEONairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.