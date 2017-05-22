JNI, CAN join immunisation campaign in Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto—Governor Aminu Tambuwal has announced the inclusion of the leadership of Jamaatu Nasrul Islam, JNI, and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the state task force on immunisation.

Tambuwal said this at the flag off of immunisation plus days at the palace of the District Head of Bodinga in Bodinga council, adding that the government will ensure massive mobilisation of all persons towards achieving a polio-free state.

He explained that his administration committed huge money to the provision of quality healthcare services.

The post JNI, CAN join immunisation campaign in Sokoto appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

