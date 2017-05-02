JOBS: General Manager Uganda National Pipeline Company

JOB TITLE: GENERAL MANAGER

REPORTS TO: Board of Director of NPC (U) Ltd

Deadline: May 12, 2017

Job description

The General Manager (GM) will be the overall in charge of the administration of the National Pipeline Company (U) Ltd and is also the Accounting Officer of the Company. He/She will be charged with providing strategic and visionary leadership to a dynamic team in achieving the efficient development and operation of oil and/or gas pipelines, storage facilities and associated infrastructure. The General Manager will report to the Board of Directors of the NPC(U)Ltd.

National Pipeline

National Pipeline Company (U) Ltd is a Private Limited Liability Company that was incorporated under the Companies Act (2012) as a subsidiary of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). The objective of the NPC(U)Ltd is to hold Government’s interest on behalf of UNOC in the oil/gas pipelines, storage facilities and associated infrastructure. NPC(U)Ltd now invites applications from candidates interested to develop their career with a dynamic results oriented Company.

APPLY HERE

NPC General Manager by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

The post JOBS: General Manager Uganda National Pipeline Company appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

