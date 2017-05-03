#JoburgSOCA17: Mashaba to turn Joburg around with 10-point plan – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#JoburgSOCA17: Mashaba to turn Joburg around with 10-point plan
Independent Online
Johannesburg – City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba was due to deliver his inaugural 2017 State Of the City Address in the brand-new council chamber on Wednesday. The mayor was expected to outline his new administration's successes so far, as well …
Johannesburg Mayor paints administration as 'unapologetically pro-poor' in historic address
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!