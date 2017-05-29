Joe Hart Confirms He Will Not Be Returning To Torino

Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart has paid a fond farewell to Torino on Instagram following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Joe Hart also confirmed that he will not be returning to Torino after spending a season on loan at the Serie A club.

The England International has conceded a staggering 62 goals in just 36 games.

He ended his spell by letting in another three yesterday in a 5-3 win against Sassuolo, leaving the Granata with a ninth place league finish.

Hart said to ESPN: “I really enjoyed it. I’m not going to come back, but I had a good time.”

Hart took to Instagram on Monday to thank the Torino fans, alongside pictures taken after his final game for the club.

He wrote: ‘Thank you Torino…. I am so proud to have played for your special football club. The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget.

‘I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer’.

