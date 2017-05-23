Joe Igbokwe: My Lagos Story
In 1971, after my primary school education, poverty drove me to Lagos to find something to do to help my poor mother and siblings. Civil War devastated my father’s thriving business in Onitsha and we all suffered from 1966 to 1970 when the war ended. With four wives and 34 children, my parents could not cope any more.
