John Oliver Goes To Town On ‘Stupid Watergate’ And The Current Russia Scandal [Video]

I know it’s basically a Trump – Russia bloodbath everywhere you look (unless you look at Fox News), but if you’re keen for a wrap of the week that’s been then John Oliver is your man.

The geeky Brit has nicknamed the scandal ‘Stupid Watergate’, which is pretty much on point, and his Sunday night show laid out step-by-step the mess that Trump and his cronies are currently engulfed in.

[Even flying to Saudi Arabia and clasping a golden orb can’t save you, Donny.]

Go on John, dish the dirt:

In case it was ‘too long didn’t watch’, here’s the good news / bad news on impeachment via Salon:

Oliver noted that impeachment is a lengthy and difficult process, and suggested that Trump may eventually just quit his job, and cited an interview Trump gave at the 100-day mark when he mentioned that the job was harder than he thought and that his life prior to being president was much easier.

Life prior to Trump was easier for all of us, buddy.

[source:salon]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

