John Terry Hoping To Become A ‘Top-Level’ Football Manager

Chelsea legend John Terry says he has not yet decided whether he will retire from playing this summer, but says his long-term aim is to become a top-level manager.

“Hopefully one day I’ll be back here [at Wembley] as a manager, that’s kind of the ambition. It has been difficult for me actually as a player because I’ve been looking to do coaching for the last year,” he said after Saturday’s FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.

“But, if I do stop or if I do carry on playing, I will press on in that [coaching] regardless. I do want to be a manager.

“I think I’ve got too much to give and I’ve learned too much not to pass that on, whether that’s initially to a younger generation or eventually at this level. Listen, this is the target – being here, managing a top side.”

John Terry was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal at Wembley.

He has made 717 appearances for Chelsea and is a five-time Premier League title winner with the London club.

He has also won the Champions League and Europa League, as well as five FA Cups and three League Cups.

