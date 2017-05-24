John Terry: ‘I could not care less about the criticism of my Chelsea farewell’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
John Terry: 'I could not care less about the criticism of my Chelsea farewell'
The Guardian
Chelsea players form a guard of honour as John Terry leaves the Stamford Bridge pitch for the final time on Sunday. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images. John Terry. John Terry: 'I could not care less about the criticism of my Chelsea farewell'.
John Terry: I 'couldn't care less' about critics of my Chelsea farewell
John Terry "could not care less" about Chelsea farewell criticism
Chelsea news: John Terry hits back at critics of his 26th minute substitution v Sunderland
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!